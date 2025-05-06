Celtics' Jayson Tatum Sits Alongside Larry Bird, LeBron James in Historic Feat
The Boston Celtics will aim to handle business against a familiar opponent: the New York Knicks, a team they've consistently had success against.
While the Knicks pose a legitimate challenge, expectations are high for the Celtics to make another deep postseason run, with many penciling them in for a return to the NBA Finals. Despite the 0-1 hole the Celtics are in, they are still the favorites to win the series.
Leading the way is Jayson Tatum, the face of the franchise, who’s now in his eighth season but already feels like a veteran of two decades. That’s a reflection not only of his on-court résumé, but also the heavy playoff workload he's carried since entering the league.
Tatum has never missed the postseason and doesn’t plan to start now.
The 27-year-old forward has already logged over 100 playoff games and joined rare air in the process. He stands alongside LeBron James and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to record at least 2,800 points, 900 rebounds, and 500 assists through their first 117 playoff appearances.
Tatum's playoff numbers are pretty stellar overall. In 117 games, prior to Monday's Game 1 vs. the Knicks, he is averaging 24.2 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field, and 34.6 percent from three in 39.0 minutes of action.
The five-time All-Star has done great things in his career already and, if he continues on the pace, is set to pass so many all-time greats in almost all major playoff stats.
Tatum is already inside the top 35 regarding points per game. In total, he has played in 21 series, with a 15-6 record. Only twice has he failed to make it past the first round and the second round.
Since arriving in Boston, Tatum has been synonymous with winning. He’s consistently guided the Celtics on deep playoff runs, and the expectation is that he'll continue to do so for years to come.
With one championship already on his résumé, Tatum’s journey is far from over—he’s only scratching the surface of what could be a legendary career.
