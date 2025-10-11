Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Addresses Jayson Tatum’s Recovery Process After Viral Dunk Video
At the end of last season, the Boston Celtics were disappointed to lose Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles tendon in the series against the New York Knicks.
Most around the NBA expected Tatum to miss this entire season as he recovers from that injury. Tatum has made it his stated goal to return to the court this season.
Tatum once again turned heads by posting a video recently of him dunking the ball during practice. Joe Mazzulla recently failed to address where Tatum is in his recovery process.
Joe Mazzulla Declines to Talk About Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum's Recovery
When asked about the viral video, Mazzulla declined to talk about it in any sort of specifics.
Mazzulla clearly doesn't want to put any undue pressure on Tatum to return from the injury any sooner than he can. He also doesn't want to put a timeline out there that might be unrealistic.
The Celtics will not allow him back on the court until he is 100 percent healthy and fully recovered from the injury. In fact, they might need to get Tatum to slow down so he doesn't suffer another injury.
The decision to bring Tatum back will be contingent on how good the Celtics are after the trade deadline. Once that timeline approaches, Boston will determine what to do with their franchise player.
Tatum is attacking his rehab with a ferocity that his teammates are supremely impressed with. He's trying to change what the possible timeline can be for an injury as devastating as this.
Jayson Tatum Wants to Come Back for His Celtics Teammates
If Boston has any chance of making the playoffs, Tatum will want to return to help them make a run at a championship. He believes that if the team gets into the postseason, they have a shot.
Pushing his body to the limit for a slim chance of a deep playoff run might not be the most intelligent move for Tatum, so the Celtics will need to protect him from himself if that occurs.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
