Celtics Players in Awe of Jayson Tatum's Quick Recovery From Achilles Tear
The Boston Celtics are preparing to play the entire season without Jayson Tatum. After he tore his Achilles tendon in the second round of the playoffs a year ago, that was what they were planning on doing.
Even though that is the plan, Tatum continues to recover from his injury at an astounding rate. He has already been running up and down the court and getting shots up.
Tatum's quick recovery from this injury is even surprising his teammates. They didn't expect him to be doing so much work on the court this soon.
More news: Celtics Star Suffers Bloody Injury in 'War'-Like Practice
While speaking to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, several teammates talked about how surprised they are with the work that Tatum is already able to do with his injury.
"To see him moving like that already is pretty special," said Sam Hauser. "And it's just a credit to all the work he's been doing behind the scenes, when there's no cameras around. You watch the way he's working, rehabbing, it makes you want to do a little extra."
"He looks like he's going to be ready for opening night,” joked Jaylen Brown. “Just somebody with a crazy work ethic and passion for the game. So I'm not surprised.”
Tatum's work ethic with this injury has clearly inspired his teammates to work even harder than they normally would. The Celtics are still planning on playing most of the season without Tatum, though.
More news: Celtics Predicted to Greatly Disappoint in 2025-26 Season
The Celtics Might Not Risk Tatum Coming Back Too Early
Despite the fact that Tatum has done a very good job of attacking his rehab, his return might not be worth it for the Celtics. Boston might not be in contention for the playoffs this season.
If that ends up being the case, there is no reason for the Celtics to rush Tatum back from such a serious injury. They would be better off keeping him rested for next season before bringing him back.
Tatum's ideal scenario is that he comes back at the end of this season to break off the rust before attacking next season with the fervor that he needs for the team to make a deep playoff run.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.