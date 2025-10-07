Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Have Been 'Spoiled'
This season is going to be much different for the Boston Celtics than the last few seasons have been. For once, they are not one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.
More news: Celtics Coach Attended Baptism of Team's Free Agent Addition
Losing three starters will make it difficult for the Celtics to replicate the success that they've had over the last few years. Things will be much harder for them this year.
Without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, Jaylen Brown will be looked at to be the best player on the team. He called the team spoiled recently while speaking to the media.
Jaylen Brown Calls the Celtics 'Spoiled'
While speaking to the media, Brown mentioned that everyone's jobs are about to get harder this season with all of the roster turnover that happened this summer, per Jay King of The Athletic.
"To be honest, we've been spoiled to some degree where we've been able to have a bunch of talented players come through, which has made a lot of our jobs a little bit easier," Brown said. "This year is a little different. What we lack in experience we’ve gotta make up with speed and mentality, so that's fun as well too."
More news: Celtics Star Suffers Bloody Injury in 'War'-Like Practice
Brown is correct with this statement. With all of the talent that they have had over the last few years, they have been able to cover up a lot of mistakes. They don't have that margin for error anymore.
The Celtics are going to need guys to step up into unfamiliar roles as they figure out how to score points with three of their best guys no longer available to them.
The Celtics Need to Play Almost Perfect Basketball in Order to Make the Playoffs
Without Tatum, the Celtics are no longer one of the eight most talented teams in the Eastern Conference. They need to play mistake-free basketball to qualify for the playoffs.
Boston is going to learn a lot about some of their young guys early in the season. Brown is going to have a lot more pressure on him to be a true number-one guy, as well.
Last season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.