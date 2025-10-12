Inside The Celtics

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Doesn’t Hold Back on Players Needing to Stay Ready

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gestures as he speaks with game officials in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gestures as he speaks with game officials in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has gotten honest about the team's young bench players needing to stay ready to suit up, whether or not they're logging meaningful minutes, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.

“Whether it’s two minutes to go in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter — you're teaching the mindset of — you have to be ready," Mazzulla said. "You should be able to execute regardless. That’s what you get paid to do, what you're already trying to do. So no sympathy there. First, second, third, fourth quarter doesn't matter."

"Whoever sits on the bench has got be ready to play," Mazzulla said. "If I put you in, it’s a level a trust that I have that I have in you that you can help us execute.”

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News