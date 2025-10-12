Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Doesn’t Hold Back on Players Needing to Stay Ready
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has gotten honest about the team's young bench players needing to stay ready to suit up, whether or not they're logging meaningful minutes, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.
“Whether it’s two minutes to go in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter — you're teaching the mindset of — you have to be ready," Mazzulla said. "You should be able to execute regardless. That’s what you get paid to do, what you're already trying to do. So no sympathy there. First, second, third, fourth quarter doesn't matter."
"Whoever sits on the bench has got be ready to play," Mazzulla said. "If I put you in, it’s a level a trust that I have that I have in you that you can help us execute.”
This story will be updated...