Jordan Walsh Has Proven Two Celtics Are Expendable Before Trade Deadline

Jordan Walsh has been a game-changing discovery for the Boston Celtics in the former Arkansas Razorback's third year in the Association. Walsh is averaging 7.7 points, five rebounds, and a steal per game on an unreal 60/49/84 shooting split.

Whether the percentages are sustainable is one thing. Walsh's activity makes it highly likely the Celtics continue getting borderline starter-quality counting stats from the two-way combo forward.

NBC Sports' Chris Forsberg recently summed up Walsh's contributions perfectly: highlighting that he's been providing a level of play that's been missing at the 4 in Jayson Tatum's absence due to an Achilles tendon tear.

"Jordan Walsh might be the biggest surprise in the entire NBA with the way that he has elevated not only to a starter, but he has become a player that opposing players like Austin Reaves are saying could be an elite defender in this league," Forsberg said. "Joe (Mazzulla) has even given him his flowers.

"The big part of the reason the Celtics were able to turn the corner as quickly this season as they did was the way that Walsh infused energy, shored up a lot of what wasn't working well."

Well, what specifically wasn't working well? Although Sam Hauser's minutes have gone down slightly, the team's top contributors have been the same. Jaylen Brown is carrying the load with a historic mid-range game. Derrick White has become his worthy sidekick in increased offensive volume. Payton Pritchard has emerged as a deserving starting point guard.

Xavier Tillman and Chris Boucher's Removal Has Greatly Helped Celtics

Joe Mazzulla has tried to make it work with Xavier Tillman, who became a cult hero in the Celtics' fanbase because of a major corner three in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Without Al Horford, Tillman looks directionless on the floor, too small to be a 5 but not versatile enough to stay on the floor at the 4. Tillman has regressed in Boston, and it's hard to see him re-finding a meaningful role with Walsh and Josh Minott's emergence.

By a similar token, Chris Boucher was an offseason addition that's taken no time to fizzle out. In eight showings, Boucher had three scoreless games. One of those was in 15 minutes of floor time. To further the case against him, Boucher has 16 fouls in 90 minutes of play. He can't score himself, and he gives the opposition free chances too.

Walsh, and to a lesser extent, Minott have eliminated the need for Tillman. Boucher eliminated his own need.

Either way, the Celtics got a lot of help evaluating their roster because of Walsh's breakout.