Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Slams Preseason Games
The Boston Celtics will play in their final preseason game on Wednesday when they take on their division rivals, the Toronto Raptors.
More news: Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Addresses Jayson Tatum’s Recovery Process After Viral Dunk Video
The Celtics will look to end their 2025 preseason on a high note as they will start their 2025-26 regular season a week from now. Many aren't too fond of the preseason, as some believe it is a waste of time.
One person who that applies to is Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mazzulla didn't mince any words regarding how he feels about the preseason.
“I’d rather have no preseason games and practice every day. I hate preseason games," Mazzulla said.
Mazzulla didn't stop there. He was asked why he feels that way, and this is what he had to say.
“At the end of the day, it’s a preseason game. To me, you come in here and practice, and you work,” Mazzulla said. “The idea is to try to make the preseason game as close to practice as you can. Because you’re always going through things — who’s on a minutes restriction, who may be sitting out, trying to save yourselves for the regular season, all those things which are important.”
More news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Backs Up His Words as Boston's New Leader This Season
NBA teams nowadays play between 4-6 preseason games. The Celtics had four preseason games scheduled and so far have recorded a 2-1 record, with their latest game and win coming on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the preseason allows some players to make a name for themselves, whether it is for their current team or for others; however, there are more cons than pros.
The number one goal for teams during the preseason is to remain healthy, and thus far, they have forward Jordan Walsh on the injury report, who is dealing with a groin injury. Outside of that, the Celtics are in a good spot. Entering the season, superstar Jayson Tatum will miss the start of the season and then some due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Nonetheless, outside of that, the Celtics are clean on the injury report, and they hope that remains the case a week from now and beyond.
The Celtics will tip off their 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 22 when they host their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visitBoston Celtics on SI.