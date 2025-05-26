Celtics' Jrue Holiday Reportedly Drawing Interest From Surprising West Team
The Boston Celtics’ season ended abruptly at the hands of their rivals, the New York Knicks. It was a series that not many expected to go the way it did, then again, here we are. A ton can and will happen this summer as teams look to make massive changes in order to establish themselves next season.
The Celtics will be no different. Boston will have a ton of decisions to make, and one of those decisions could be their veteran guard, Jrue Holiday. Since the Celtics' season ended, Holiday has been at the forefront of potential trade talks. The 34-year-old has been solid for the Celtics; however, due to his age and coming off a mediocre season, there is a chance he could be moved.
That’s all speculation right now, but it could soon be reality. One team that could make a move for Holiday is the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, they could look Holiday’s way, as well as Lonzo Ball and Chris Paul.
“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we've discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball…Another name to monitor for Dallas: Chris Paul. The free agent-to-be just turned 40 on May 6, but Paul also just played (and started) 82 games in his maiden season as a San Antonio Spur.”
While that may be true, Jrue Holiday’s trade value isn’t at its peak right now. If Boston were to move him, the return likely wouldn’t reflect his past All-Star pedigree. The veteran guard had an underwhelming regular season and postseason, leaving questions about his overall impact.
Holiday’s production dipped noticeably from the previous year, as he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc over 62 appearances, averaging just over 20 minutes per contest.
That said, the Mavericks may be in the market for a steady veteran presence at the point. With Kyrie Irving sidelined after suffering a torn ACL in early March, Dallas could be exploring options to fill the void.
More Celtics news: Jaylen Brown Calls Out 'Noise' Around Celtics Trade Rumors
Potential Jrue Holiday Trade Would Cost Celtics More Than Just Star Guard
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.