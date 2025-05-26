Jaylen Brown Calls Out 'Noise' Around Celtics Trade Rumors
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is set to enter the 2026 NBA season without his running mate Jayson Tatum and could be a victim of the team's salary cap issues.
The Celtics got eliminated during the Eastern Conference Semifinals when the team fell short against the New York Knicks.
The biggest loss during the series was losing Tatum for next season when he tore his Achilles.
Now, next season's prospects of winning a title are slim to none, and the team's roster will need a full rebuild.
The team is already poised for massive turnover to shed salaries and get under the second apron, which would free the team from trade and free agency restrictions.
Tatum's injury opens the door for a complete overhaul, which could see players like Brown or Derrick White leave the team via trade to get assets and new players.
The Celtics could use those assets for other key contributors or potentially even keep the draft captial and go with a younger roster centered around Tatum.
The shuffle could lead to Brown playing on a different team, though his heart is seemingly set on staying in Boston.
During an interview with NBC Boston outside of a community event, Brown spoke about what the city means to him.
"Boston is home, so I've been here for 10 years of my life, so even though like sometimes online or in the media there's like a lot of noise, you know, once you get out in the community it's a lot of love and genuine connections, and I get to see that today," Brown said during the interview.
"Like people here are standing in the rain for hours.
"Some people stayed overnight, you know, just to be here and to support, and that means more than anything to me.
"You should expect for me to come out and leave my heart on the floor every single night next year.
"Expect me to just continue to improve, and just look forward to like taking matters into my own hands."
Trading away a franchise cornerstone and beloved figure like Brown would be a polarizing move, but if an offer that is too good to pass up comes along, he will continue to improve as a player elsewhere.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Could Part With Star Guard to Land Defensive Antagonizer
Celtics Confident Team Can Contend For Title Next Year Without Jayson Tatum
Former Celtics Champion Shades Cooper Flagg Before NBA Draft
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.