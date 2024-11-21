Celtics Land Star Guard, Big Man in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics have looked like the best team in the NBA this season despite missing star big man Kristaps Porziņģis. Boston hasn't skipped a beat coming off winning the NBA title last season and they are the clear favorites to repeat.
The Celtics have a strong core of players that they can rely on each night and it's worked out very well in their favor. But for the Celtics to repeat as champions, the path will likely be tougher this season.
Boston is now the target of every other NBA team so keeping things fresh on the court can make a difference. While the main core of the Celtics is solid, Boston could look to bring in some extra firepower to solidify themselves in the Eastern Conference.
In a new three-team trade proposal, Boston does exactly that and adds two strong pieces to add to their overall depth. The deal would include the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons, helping the Celtics add more strength.
Here is the proposed trade deal:
Celtics receive: Shooting guard Cam Thomas and center Jalen Duran
Pistons receive: Center Day'Ron Sharpe, a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Celtics, and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Nets
Nets receive: Center Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick from the Celtics, a 2026 second-round pick from the Celtics, and a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Celtics.
This would be a heafy prize for the Celtics to pay but they are firmly in win-now mode with this roster that the front office has assembled.
Boston would land two strong additions to their title defense, giving them a more solid pathway to repeating. Thomas has been on the trade block for a while now and will be hitting restricted free agency next summer.
He could provide Boston with another scoring punch off the bench, helping to ease the minutes that the Celtics' strong starting lineup sits. For the year, Thomas is averaging 24.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
Boston could see how he fits within the lineup and then possibly sign him long-term in the offseason. Thomas is only 24 years old so he could be part of the Celtics core for years to come.
Duran hasn't quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him entering the NBA so Detroit could move him. He is averaging 9.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Losing Horford would hurt but Duran is only 21 years old so like Thomas, he could fit in well past just this season. Duran holds a club option for next season at $6 million before he enters into restricted free agency.
Shoring up the frontcourt could be a massive victory for the Celtics and Duran could easily help there.
This trade could make Boston even more formidable for the remainder of the year and for the future as well. The front office may look to add more help and if they do, something like this could make some sense.
