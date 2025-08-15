Celtics Make Roster Move, Sign Big Man to Two-Way Deal

The Boston Celtics signed No. 46 pick Amari Williams to a two-way deal, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 10.9 points on 56% shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks for Kentucky. Agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group and Celtics officials finalized the deal. pic.twitter.com/Zj5rdE9nhs