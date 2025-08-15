Celtics Make Roster Move, Sign Big Man to Two-Way Deal
The Boston Celtics have signed the No. 46 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Amari Williams.
More news: Celtics Appear to Be Looking to Make Another Trade, Says Cap Expert
The Celtics are signing him to a two-way deal .
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to report on the signing.
The move to add Williams to the roster was teased a few days ago. The Cetics had waived forward Miles Norris.
Many suspected that the move was made in order to make way for Williams, and it appears that was the case.
More news: Celtics Want to Make Major Statistical Change Next Season, Says Insider
After being selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 46 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he was traded to the Celtics in a draft-day deal.
Williams wrapped up his college career at the University of Kentucky, where he put together a strong season, averaging 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
The Celtics lack a solid big man they can rely on night in and night out. With Norris now out of the picture, Boston felt like it was the right move to add Williams to their roster.
Boston's weakness is certainly in the frontcourt. If Williams can impress in training camp and the preseason, it could be his spot to lose as the season approaches.
Williams will be jockeying for the starting position with Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. Queta and Garza have been limited in their NBA careers, and the two will do their best to show they can be a reliable big man for a team looking to remain competitive without their best player, Jayson Tatum, for the upcoming season.
The 2025-26 campaign for the Celtics is considered a 'gap year' for them. Not too many pundits and experts believe the Celtics have what it takes to compete, despite the Eastern Conference being as weak as it ever will be.
The Celtics still have a lot to hang their hat on, including Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, to name a few; however, in the grand scheme of things, they may be a long shot.
Boston has lost four players from the past two seasons who helped them become the juggernaut they were. That is now a thing of the past, and with Williams now on their side, they hope he can be the long-term answer for their center position.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.