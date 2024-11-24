Celtics News: Boston May Be Final NBA Champ to Visit White House
The Boston Celtics celebrated their NBA title from last season at the White House earlier this week. It was a celebratory event, cementing the 2024 title in grand fashion.
But with all the uncertainty that surrounds politics in the United States right now, it could be the last time that a team celebrates at the White House for a while. With President-elect Donald Trump gearing up for a second term at the presidency, it raises some questions.
During his first term, no NBA team went to the White House despite it being a tradition for all champions in this country. During his term, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots both won championships and did go to the White White but a significant amount of players declined.
While it's no guarantee that no teams will celebrate their titles at the White House over the next few years, history tends to point to it not happening, at least from the NBA. Of course, it's been four years since Trump was in the White House and the world has changed a lot.
But if Boston was the last one to visit the White House for a few years, they made the most of it. The 2024 title was the first for the Celtics since the 2007-08 season and it saw them break the tie with the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.
Boston overcame the playoff demons that had plagued them in recent years to win it all. They were the best team all of last season and that dominance continued well into the postseason.
The Celtics went 16-3 during the playoffs, cementing one of the better playoff runs in recent memory. They absolutely deserved to be named NBA champions and coasted to the finish line.
So far this season, Boston has picked things up exactly where they left it off. They may not have the best record in the NBA but they have put themselves into place as the best team.
They took down the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week in an anticipated matchup, making a statement in the Eastern Conference. The league runs through the Celtics until further notice and they have a great chance of repeating as champions again.
