Celtics Named as Possible Suitor for All-Star Center This Offseason
The Boston Celtics have remained one of the better teams in the NBA this season and they are looking like one of the favorites to win the championship again. With a strong core in place, Boston has continued to find success on the court and it's translated to a lot of winning.
But the team may need to change some things up this offseason as other teams have started to figure them out a little. Additionally, Boston has a very expensive roster and under the new CBA, teams will get very penalized due to this.
One way the Celtics can still remain competitive while also shedding some salary is through trades. Boston could be very active this summer as they look to balance the present with having the ability to be flexible down the line.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed offseason targets for all teams and mentioned a former All-Star center for Boston. That would be Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls.
“Should the Celtics seek a more stable option than Porziņģis, they could see appeal in adding Vučević's well-rounded offensive arsenal to the menu. Or maybe Boston keeps it quiet and simply looks for a low-cost young player who's languishing on a win-now team, à la last season's Jaden Springer trade.”
Vucevic would be on an expiring contract, helping to give Boston some extra financial flexibility. The veteran would fit in well alongside the other players on this team as he can space the floor very well.
While the Celtics do have a center in Kristaps Porzingis, his injury history can be a little concerning. Boston may elect to move on from him and bring someone like Vucevic in for more stability.
Vucevic is not without his own issues as he isn't the greatest defender. Boston would need to build a scheme around this fact so that could be a negative reason for landing the big man.
But Vucevic could be a nice addition for the Celtics and he likely wouldn't cost too much either. The Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild so they may look to trade him for cheap this offseason.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Celtics or even Vucevic. But the pairing between the two could be something to watch for this summer.
