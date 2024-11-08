Celtics-Nets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Boston Celtics will look to rebound from their second loss of the season with a home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Celtics were defeated by the visiting Golden State Warriors 118-112 on Wednesday, and will look to avoid dropping two games in a row.
How to Watch
The Celtics-Nets game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. The game will air on NBC Sports Boston and YES Network. The game will also be streamed on the Fubo TV app, Youtube TV, and NBA League Pass.
Odds
The Celtics are clear (-13) point home favorites over the Nets. The over/under is set at 222 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predictions
The Nets began the season just 1-3, but have won three of their last four games and are now even at 4-4. The defending champion Celtics remain strong coming off their championship victory at 7-2 on the season so far.
A key reason for the Celtics success to start the season is Jayson Tatum, who is playing at an NBA level early in the year. He has scored over 30 points in five of the Celtics' nine games, and at least 25 points in all but one game this season. So far he is averaging 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, ranking third in the NBA in scoring.
The Celtics have an edge over Brooklyn as they have dominated the Nets recently. The Celtics currently have a four-game winning streak over the Nets, and have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Nets.
Though the Nets come into this game more rested since they last played on Monday, expect the Celtics' winning streak over the Nets to extend to five straight victories on Friday.
Prediction: Celtics 123, Nets 109
More
The Celtics will once again be without Jaylen Brown, who remains out with a hip injury. This will be the fourth game that the NBA Finals MVP has missed, but the Celtics are not concerned with the injury. When healthy, Brown has averaged 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
