Celtics All-Defensive Guard Exits Bulls NBA Cup Game in Second Half with New Injury
All-Defensive Second Team Boston Celtics guard Derrick White departed Boston's ongoing 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night due to a sore right foot, per Chicago Sports Network broadcasters Stacey King and Adam Amin.
Celtics on CLSN reporter Noa Dalzell notes that media has not been provided with any further information on White's status, beyond noting that he has been listed as doubtful to come back.
The 6-foot-4 guard will end his night with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (4-of-8 from deep), 6 rebounds, four assists and a steal in just 24:02 of action.
The Celtics currently lead the Bulls 134-127 with 19.7 seconds left in regulation. The Atlanta Hawks (now 3-1 in group play) have already won East Group C thanks to their victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday afternoon, but a likely victory on Friday for Boston now (depending on the final point differential) should keep the Celtics in the hunt for a wildcard spot in the NBA Cup.
In just his second game back from offseason surgery, starting Boston center Kristaps Porzingis has 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from distance) and 5-of-7 shooting from the foul line, plus eight rebounds. As of this writing, All-NBA Boston power forward Jayson Tatum has a team-leading 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field (4-of-8 from long range) and 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, 13 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.
Leading Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard, meanwhile, has been on an absolute heater for Boston. He currently has 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field (7-of-11 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, along with seven boards.
Two-time Bulls All-Star swingman Zach LaVine has 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor (4-of-11 from distance) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line. Two-time All-Star Bulls center Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago with 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor (4-of-11 from distance) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line.
A win on Friday would push Boston to a 16-3 overall record on the young season, just 0.5 games behind the 17-3 Cavaliers, currently the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. Conversely, a loss would drop the Bulls to an 8-13 record so far.
Throughout the evening, Boston players have been targeting Vucevic defensively, doing whatever they can to switch him onto quicker, smaller guards in pick-and-roll actions, who then drive by him for easy lay-ups like clockwork. Chicago has tried to counter by sending out help defenders whenever this happens, but thanks to the Celtics' jump-shooting lethality, the open man often has plenty of space to score.
