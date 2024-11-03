Celtics News: Boston Guard Emerges As Trade Candidate
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. This is no surprise, as they are the defending champions and have much of the same pieces from that championship team.
Although Boston looks like a complete team, they could be very active once the trade deadline approaches in early February.
Boston will look to remain competitive, and a trade is very likely on the horizon. However, a trade the Celtics could potentially do is trading away their young guard Jaden Springer.
Springer could be the one Celtics player that they look to move as the trade deadline approaches in February, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Reportindicates.
Springer is with his second team in his short career, having only been with the team for a handful of months.
In his short time with the Celtics, he has averaged 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.6 steals in 20 games and one start.
So far this season, Springer has played in only three games and has averaged only 0.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.
The Celtics are loaded with talent, and because of that, there is no room for the 22-year-old on the team. It is not set in stone, but the Celtics could do their best to move on from Springer, although they see potential in him.
The Celtics traded for Springer in last season's trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick.
Springer was with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to joining Boston. The 76ers drafted Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
While with the 76ers, he spent most of his time with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Springer is in his fourth season in the NBA, but he has yet to get an opportunity to showcase his skills with the team he has been a part of.
Springer is in the final season of his rookie contract, and restricted free agency is on the horizon. Before the start of the season, he spoke about whether there was any pressure to perform with his deal about to expire.
“Everybody’s got goals and aspirations, but all I can do is go out there and play as hard as I can, be a good teammate, and just be the best at whatever role they give me,” Springer said. “Some stuff you can’t control, you just go out there and have fun, and I really feel like everything will work out.”
The Celtics could be moving Springer soon.
