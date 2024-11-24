Former Celtics Guard Reflects on Team Surprisingly Trading Him Away
The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the best team in the league. Through 16 games this season, they have a 13-3 record and are one of the deepest teams with the most firepower.
Every player on the team is a threat from beyond the arc, and they have the recipe for success this season. The Celtics will be one of the final teams standing, as things look, but we still have a long season ahead.
Nonetheless, while the team looked great, it didn't come without making tough decisions. The Celtics have used the draft to their advantage, but the front office also went the trade route. While it meant giving up solid players, they have made moves that have turned out great thus far.
One of the tough trades was trading away their former Sixth Man of the Year, guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon was a Celtic for only one season; he was incredible for the team and played a huge role. However, after one season in Boston, the Celtics traded him, along with Robert Williams III and two future first-round draft picks, to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.
Brogdon recently played against his old team on Friday as a member of the Washington Wizards, and he reflected on Boston trading him away.
“Guys get traded every year…for players it is personal, you’re uprooting your family at the end of the day, you’re moving to a new city, you’re adjusting to a new situation, but honestly it was a good trade for [The Celtics]. We’ll both be good in the long run," said Brogdon.
The Celtics acquired Brogdon in early July 2022 in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round draft pick.
Brogdon had been given the choice to be traded to the Celtics or the Toronto Raptors. For the first time in his career, Brogdon accepted a bench role as the Celtics' sixth man.
Brogdon thrived in his role, averaging 14.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in 67 games. He helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short to the Miami Heat in seven games.
Since the Celtics had given up a ton to acquire Brogdon, it was thought he would remain in Boston, but when the opportunity to acquire Holiday came knocking, it was tough for them to pass up.
Ultimately, it was the right move, as Holiday was one of the main reasons Boston hoisted its 18th banner to the rafters.
