Draymond Green Backs Celtics' Jaylen Brown Over Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Child' Diss
During the Boston Celtics 113-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Sunday, Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo extended a hand to Celtics guard Jaylen Brown before pulling his hand back to fake a handshake as a joke. Brown was not a fan of what Antetokounmpo meant as a light-hearted prank and called Antetokounmpo a "child" after the game.
“Giannis is a child,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston after the game. “I’m just focused on helping my team get a win, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green agreed with Brown that Antetokounmpo is a child. Green cited when Antetokounmpo took the Adidas shoes from teammate Damian Lillard because "free shoes are free shoes," even though Antetokounmpo has a massive endorsement deal with Nike.
Green did add he doesn't see Antetokounmpo being a child as a negative in the way that Brown appeared to.
“Giannis a big a— kid for real.” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “Now, Jaylen was pissed ... I say that in a way of [LeBron James] for instance, is a big a— kid. Giannis he always gives you the super serious [act] but to me, it seems like he's a big a— kid. When you are that type of force, you kinda need some of that for guys to be cool following you because they need something to relate to."
Antetokounmpo, who called Brown an "incredible player," was surprised by Brown's reaction to his handshake prank.
"I thought that I gave him a compliment and he was just going at me," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. "At the same time, it is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy. I try to surround myself with young people so I can stay young myself and sometimes I might go on the court and do stuff like that."
Nike has since taken the side of Antetokounmpo, posting on X: "Nothing childish about 'em. 59 for the Greek Freak."
Brown later shot back: "Y'all got weird energy," in a tweet he has pinned.
