Celtics News: Expert Predicts Price for Re-Signing Torrey Craig
The Boston Celtics are regrouping to prepare for their final 27 games in the 2024-25 season. This stretch of games will be crucial as the Celtics could make a run at the No. 1 seed in the East and overtake the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Even if they don't secure the No. 1 seed, the Celtics have all the tools to get the job done when it matters most. Boston was not a big buyer at the trade deadline, and they didn't need to be.
However, they slightly upgraded their frontcourt, adding forward Torrey Craig.
Craig is the newest Celtics forward, and although he has only played nine total minutes in the green and white, he is already a fan favorite.
While that is the case, these final 27 games plus the postseason could be the last we see of him in Beantown.
Nonetheless, Brian Robb of Mass Live gave us insight into whether Craig could stay past this season.
"In any case, Craig will be a fascinating case study for the Celtics heading into this offseason. Assuming he performs well in his spot duty role, it’s likely the Celtics would welcome him back with open arms for the veteran’s minimum. Boston could in fact start being a popular destination for those type of veterans wanting to play for a ring especially if the team has to break apart this starting five due to luxury tax penalties."
The 34-year-old was waived by the Chicago Bulls in early February and signed with the Celtics five days later.
In his first game as a Celtic on Feb. 12, he recorded six points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field, one assist, and one block in nine minutes of action.
Craig is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and if he could impress, he could stick around.
The 34-year-old will provide depth at the wing position for the C's. he is in his eighth year in the league and has valuable playoff experience, appearing in 75 postseason games with the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
