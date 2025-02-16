Longtime Celtics Reporter Goes Off on NBA All-Star Game Format, Players Effort
Over the past few years, the NBA All-Star Game hasn't quite felt the same as it used too. In previous years, many fans would flock to watch both the game and the weekend events but people just don't seem to care as much anymore.
Part of this is the total effort level from the players themselves combined with a poor product that the league has put out. This is especially true during the other events that the league has including the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shooting Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest.
The NBA knows that this is a big problem so the league elected to change the format of the actual game this season. Longtime Celtics reporter Bob Ryan weighed in on the state of the NBA All-Star Game and called out the event entirely.
"I'm not gonna watch any of that nonsense on Sunday, so I am appalled. I'm really disturbed. I'm angry ...This crop has taken what was a fun thing and insulted it, they have deteriorated it, they have desecrated it. They don't wanna play. They don't wanna play a real game."
Ryan continued, even calling out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the process.
"They should be ashamed of themselves, every last one of them. Led by the face of the league, LeBron James. He should know better."
Many would agree with Ryan as the interest in the games have fallen short in recent years. The effort level of the players has come into question and many just see the All-Star Game as a waste of time nowadays.
The Celtics will have two players representing them at the All-Star Game this season, forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players are well deserving of this nod to be named to the All-Star teams and they will represent the organization well.
The hope is that the events and games are better this year than they have been over the past few seasons. If they are, people may tune in again but if they fall short again, the league risks even more issues coming up down the line.
