Celtics News: Full Injury Report for Cavaliers Matchup
According to the NBA's latest injury report, Boston Celtics players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Kristaps Porzingis, and Anton Watson have all been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davison, Peterson, and Watson are all out as they stay in the G League with the Maine Celtics.
Porzingis suffered a leg injury during the Celtics' NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks and underwent surgery. Porzingis is currently in the "next phase of his recovery" and has been ramping up his activity. He will not play against the Cavaliers, but has made encouraging progress. With Porzingis out, Al Horford has primarily filled in for him to begin the year.
Payton Pritchard, who was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game because of a sprained thumb, will play against the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers will be without Emoni Bates, Max Strus, and Dean Wade. Bates is remaining in the G League, and Strus and Wade are each out because of ankle sprains.
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, and Isaac Okoro were all listed as questionable for the matchup. LeVert is dealing with inflammation is left knee, Merrill has inflammation in his left ankle, and Okoro has a strained left ankle. Okoro and LeVert have since been ruled out, but Merrill will be available to play, via Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.
The Celtics are looking to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season. The Cavaliers have gotten off to a perfect 15-0 start, which is tied for the second-best in NBA history, only behind the Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season. The Cavaliers currently lead the Eastern Conference, but the Celtics have the opportunity to move to 12-3 and lessen the Cavaliers' lead if they get the win.
This game also marks the second game for the Celtics in the 2024 NBA Cup. The Celtics lost their first group stage matchup to the Atlanta Hawks, and likely need this win to stay in contention.
