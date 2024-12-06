Celtics News: Injury Statuses of Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis Revealed
Will the Boston Celtics finally have their full complement of starters once again on Friday night, when they suit up against the resurgent Milwaukee Bucks?
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, Boston will be able to at least roll out four of their five starters. Starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed all but four games this year as he recuperates from a surgically repaired left posterior tibialis tendon, is being rested once again to manage the injury. It's a huge loss. The two-way big man is a lethal rim protector who can also light it up offensively from all over the court.
A one-time All-Star with the New York Knicks, Porzingis is averaging 21.0 points on .491/.360/.826 shooting splits, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks a night. Al Horford, who's been dealing with a left big toe sprain, has been upgraded to available and will likely start in Porzingis' status.
Jayson Tatum, who missed his first game this week with a right patella tendinopathy, has been upgraded to available.
This story will be updated...
