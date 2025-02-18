Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Offers Insight Into Why He Views Himself as Captain
The Boston Celtics have two superstar players on their team. With both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the roster, they will be a title contender for years.
Both of those players aren't just two of the best players on the Celtics, but they are two of the best players in the NBA. Brown has shown that he's a superstar after winning the Finals MVP last year.
When you have that kind of success at the highest level, you become a natural leader. Even though most of the rest of the league views Tatum as the best player in Boston, Brown still feels like he's the leader on the team.
Read more: How Did Celtics' Jaylen Brown Do in NBA All-Star Game?
Usually, the best player is looked at as the leader of that particular team. The Celtics look at things a little bit differently, or at least Brown does.
Recently, Brown talked about how he sees himself as the leader of the team because of his tenure with the Celtics organization.
“One, I’m the longest-tenured Celtic. I’ve been here the longest, so even though we don’t necessarily have it written down, the team moves to the things me and Jayson do,” Brown said. “I feel like my team relies on me to be the leader, the vocal leader. I’ve taken that role, and defensively, being the head of the snake, taking on those matchups, my team feeds off that.”
Brown was the first piece of the Celtics rebuild into a true title contender. After that, Tatum was brought in.
Since those two players have been on the roster, the team has blossomed into a perennial contender. Brown understands what that entails and has turned into the vocal leader of the team.
More Celtics news: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Doubles Down on NBA Eliminating Halftime
The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings as they prepare for the second half of the season. They sit only behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Even though they likely won't be the top seed in the East, they still feel really good about their matchup against them. They think they can beat anyone else in the East to get back to the NBA Finals.
Brown is averaging 22.9 points, six rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reacts to Questionable Interruptions in All-Star Game
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Interesting Rule Proposal For NBA at All-Star Weekend
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.