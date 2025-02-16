Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Interesting Rule Proposal For NBA at All-Star Weekend
As the 2025 NBA All-Star Game approaches this Sunday, February 16, one of the most anticipated storylines is the continued rise of Boston Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown.
The 28-year-old forward will make his fourth All-Star appearance, marking his third consecutive year as an NBA All-Star. Known for his scoring ability and leadership on both ends of the floor, Brown has earned respect across the league and will be a key player in the upcoming showcase of the NBA’s elite talent.
Ahead of the game, Brown took part in the NBA All-Star Game Media Day, where he was asked a variety of questions, including a thought-provoking one about what rule he would change if he were NBA commissioner for a day.
Brown, while offering high praise for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s challenging role, shared an interesting perspective.
"I would allow players to invest in the team that they play," Brown said, a statement that caught the attention of many.
This idea isn't entirely new—other high-profile NBA players, like Steph Curry, have also voiced their desire for players to have the opportunity to invest in the franchises they help build.
Brown's answer aligns with his long-standing passion for investing, particularly in underrepresented communities.
Through his non-profit organizations, such as BostonXChangeand the newer OaklandXChange, Brown has dedicated himself to driving economic growth and creating opportunities for people of color in both Boston and Oakland.
His latest project, OaklandXChange, seeks to empower local communities by focusing on investment in businesses and initiatives that drive economic development and provide sustainable jobs.
By proposing a change to allow players to invest in their teams, Brown is advocating for a model of ownership and equity that could have wide-reaching implications for both the NBA and its players.
Currently, NBA rules prohibit players from holding equity in the teams they play for, largely due to conflicts of interest concerns and the challenge of maintaining fairness in team ownership. Players are prohibited from directly or indirectly investing in the franchises they play for, as it could create situations where personal financial interests conflict with team or league decisions.
Allowing players to invest in their teams, however, could radically change the landscape of the NBA.
With more financial involvement in the teams they represent, players would likely gain a greater sense of ownership and responsibility, both on and off the court. It could also foster deeper relationships between players, team ownership, and fans.
For players like Brown, who already exhibit strong leadership off the court, the opportunity to influence team operations and investments could further align their personal and professional interests.
While the concept of player ownership remains far from reality, Brown’s comments shine a light on the growing influence of athletes and their desire to be involved in shaping the future of the NBA.
Whether it's through creating meaningful economic programs or advocating for more involvement in team management, Jaylen Brown is proving that his impact extends well beyond basketball.
