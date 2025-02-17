How Did Celtics' Jaylen Brown Do in NBA All-Star Game?
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco gave fans a fresh look at a revamped event format, which included a four-team mini-tournament.
While the format was met with mixed reactions, it certainly delivered some exciting basketball.
For Boston Celtics fans, the weekend was a chance to see their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shine.
Brown, who was playing for Team Shaq, brought his usual mix of athleticism, versatility, and energy to the court.
He contributed heavily in the semifinal game against Team Candace’s Rising Stars, coming off the bench to play just six minutes.
In that short span, Brown scored eight points and showed off his full arsenal of skills.
He started off with a missed three-pointer but quickly rebounded, scoring eight straight points for Team Shaq. Brown’s offensive burst included a fast-break layup, a mid-range fadeaway, a dunk, and a crowd-pleasing alley-oop.
His scoring outburst helped push Team Shaq to a 34-28 lead, and they ultimately secured a 42-35 win to advance to the final.
In the championship game, Brown didn’t let up. Though his played less minutes, his impact was undeniable.
He scored four points and grabbed a rebound, with his final dunk of the game helping push Team Shaq’s lead to a commanding 23-13.
Brown’s ability to score quickly in transition and contribute on both ends of the floor highlighted the well-rounded game he brings to any team. His play in this new All-Star format showcased his explosiveness and defensive potential in an exciting environment.
Beyond his on-court efforts, Brown made waves off the court during All-Star weekend.
As he continues to build his brand, he used the platform to highlight his new non-profit, OaklandXChange, an initiative aimed at empowering youth and fostering community development in Oakland.
Brown’s commitment to communities of color and his dedication to helping underserved citizens adds an inspiring layer to his identity as a player and philanthropist.
His work with OaklandXChange represents his drive to create a lasting impact beyond basketball, and it was a perfect representation of the leadership he shows both on and off the court.
While Tatum's scoring and leadership earned him plenty of attention, it was Brown's well-rounded performance and off-court initiatives that left a lasting impression during the 2025 All-Star weekend.
Both players now head back to Boston with a fresh sense of purpose, ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as they continue their quest for an NBA championship.
