Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Details Brutal Achilles Recovery Process
The Boston Celtics have a ton of changes in store this season.
From the new faces on the roster, a few key players from last year departing during the offseason, and perhaps the biggest of all, preparing for life without superstar Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future as he recovers from an Achilles tear.
More news: Celtics Insider Explains Why Joe Mazzulla is Facing Biggest Test Yet This Year
After Tatum went down last May in the second round of the playoffs, he has been working tirelessly to recover and rehabilitate from an injury that has taken years of quality basketball away from the league's brightest stars in the past. The superstar shared just how intense his regime has been since he went under the knife.
“Rehab station, lift after that,” Tatum said in a video he uploaded onto his Instagram story. “Six days a week, bro. I ain’t in here six days a week for no reason.”
The average 10-12 month timeline for a return to high-level basketball after an Achilles tear looks to be no match for Tatum's work ethic, as he is clearly doing everything he can to get back onto the parquet.
Someone who looks to be awaiting a larger role this season is fellow All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, as he is one of the constants on the revolving door that is the Celtics roster this offseason.
Although he looks to be ready when training camp starts "without limitation," Brown was diagnosed with a partial meniscus tear that he played through during the last month of the regular season as well as the postseason.
After receiving pain injections in his knee dating back to last March, Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery this past June.
More news: Celtics Legend Reveals Why Boston Won’t Take Step Back This Season
Although it is unclear when Tatum will rejoin the team, all that fans can count on is that he is working tirelessly to get back. The 27-year-old Tatum may have not only youth on his side, but also had his surgery relatively quickly, less than 24 hours after the tear.
According to ESPN's Stephania Bell, a 2020 study noted improved biomechanical and histological outcomes if the surgery is performed within the first 48 hours.
Although explosiveness may prove to be limited after the surgery, as it has shown with many others after an Achilles tear, all signs seem to be pointing towards Tatum coming back with a vengeance and ready to pick up where he left off upon his return.
Latest Celtics News:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.