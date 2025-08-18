Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Details Brutal Achilles Recovery Process

Tatum in the gym 6 days a week rehabbing with his trainer & friend Nick Sang who says “it will pay off” 💪🏻🙏🏻 let’s go champ ! Shout out to Nick for all he has done and continues to do for JT ! And check out the JT socks 👀🔥 #tatum #rehab #Celtics #Bleedgreen #DifferentHere #NBA pic.twitter.com/2et1P6SGXY