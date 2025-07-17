Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Doing Whatever He Can to Get Damian Lillard in Boston
Jayson Tatum will miss most, if not all, of next year for the Boston Celtics. He tore his Achilles in the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks.
Without Tatum, the Celtics don't seem to have much of a shot at winning the NBA title. They are looking to stay as a title contender for the 2026-27 season.
With that being the case, they are looking more at gearing up for a run two years from now. Because of that, Tatum has been recruiting one of the best guards left on the market.
Apparently, Tatum has been trying to recruit Damian Lillard to join the Celtics.
Tatum has been trying to add Damian Lillard to the roster and get him to Boston for a championship run in 2026-27. They are communicating, but it's unclear how much that is helping.
Lillard will be able to take his time and figure out exactly where he wants to sign. He is a free agent for the first time in his career, so he wants to make sure that he makes the right decision.
The Celtics would love to have Lillard sign with them. With him on the roster in 2026-27, the Celtics would instantly be considered one of the favorites to win the title.
Both Tatum and Lillard are rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon, so they will both be healthy for that 2026-27 campaign. That will be their chance at winning another title.
The 2025-26 season is going to be a year in which they get some contributors to be firm parts of the rotation for that title run the following year. That's what next year is about.
Tatum is going to try to sell Lillard on a vision of winning a championship in a couple of years. Other teams are going to be selling him on the exact same thing. He will sign with whatever team gives him the best chance of winning another ring.
This past season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
