Celtics' Brad Stevens Raves About New Owner
The Boston Celtics now have a new owner who will be cutting the checks for the new roster. They won't have an enormously expensive roster next season as they have in each of the last two years.
Brad Stevens has been in charge of getting the salary for the roster under the second apron. He has already traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to other teams in order to achieve that objective.
With a new owner in charge, it's unclear how much money Bill Chisholm is willing to spend on future title-contending teams.
More news: Celtics News: Al Horford's Wife Makes Major Announcement
According to Stevens, the relationship between him and Chisholm is already good. He can't stop raving about the new owner.
"Wyc is obviously still the governor and has been obviously very, very active. But I think Bill has been in pretty much every meeting or Zoom that we’ve had with the governors and ownership and everything else. So, he’s been great."
“I’m a big fan and he’s got a great way about him. I think he’s very smart. He loves the Celtics. He didn’t take over at the easiest of times when you talk about the second apron issues that we talked about the other day and Tatum’s injury and everything else. But he’s so level-headed and he’s got such a good way about him. I’m really excited to have him around.”
Stevens appreciates that Chisholm is such a fan of the team. Even though Grousbeck is the Governor of the team, for now, Chisholm will soon become the guy who has ultimate control of the team.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Unintentionally Reveals Al Horford's Future
The Celtics are hoping to be back in contention for the championship in 2026-27 once Jayson Tatum returns from his torn Achilles. At that point, fans will find out how serious Chisholm is about building a contender.
The moves that Boston makes this offseason could set up how that team in 2026-27 looks like in terms of flexibility to add other players in free agency and via a trade.
Stevens will continue to try to build a team capable of winning the title the best that he can. He needs to have a good relationship with Chisholm so that he will give him the money he needs.
More news: Celtics NBA Champion Forward Signs in Israel
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.