Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Reveals Lofty Personal Goals for His NBA Career
The Boston Celtics are the deepest and most loaded team in the NBA. Their roster includes many players who fit today's NBA style and complement each other very well.
It's not a secret as to why the Celtics won the title last year and are favorites to do so again this year. While we're still way away from the playoffs, Celtics star Jayson Tatum is not shy about revealing what else he wants to accomplish in his NBA career.
In an interview with Forbes, Tatum says his goals are to win league MVP and Finals MVP.
"I want to continue to keep on getting better," said Tatum. "As a kid I was very motivated. I set a bunch of goals for myself, and I've been blessed in real-time to be able to check off certain boxes that I wanted to accomplish slowly. I want to win MVP one day, I want to win more championships, I want to be Finals MVP. Those are at the top of the list of things I still want to accomplish."
At 26 years old, Tatum has already accomplished so much in his nine-year career. The former first-round draft pick is already an NBA champion, five-time NBA All-Star, and three-time First Team All-NBA.
The only significant thing missing from Tatum's resume is an MVP and Finals MVP. The highest Tatum has finished in the NBA MVP voting race is fourth in the 2022-23 season.
This season, Tatum is one of the early favorites to take home the award. Tatum is the best player on the best team, so if he can continue his stellar play and lead Boston to another great record at the end of the season, then Tatum could be a finalist for MVP at worst.
As for Finals MVP, Tatum had a chance to take home that award in June when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA finals.
Instead, his teammate, guard Jaylen Brown, stood out and won his first-ever Finals MVP. Although Brown was stellar, Tatum did his part to win the award, averaging 22.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 38 percent from the field and 26 percent from three.
Tatum has plenty of time left in his career to win that, and there's a good chance he could win more than one of those awards.
