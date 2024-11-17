Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Rips 'Horrible' Error vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics squeaked out an overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, culminating with star forward Jayson Tatum knocking down a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer to win. Tatum had missed a shot at the end of regulation that would have ended the game but he rebounded in the overtime frame to help his team get the win.
After the fact, Tatum couldn't help but remember the missed shot that caused the game to head to overtime. He ripped the error that he made but acknowledged that it was good to bounce back for the win.
"Obviously after the horrible miss I had at the end of regulation, it felt good to bounce back and hit the shot for the win."
Tatum's mindset has grown in recent years, criticizing the smallest of details to improve his game. It's one of the biggest reasons why the Celtics were able to win the NBA title last year and why they are favorites to repeat again this season.
His growth is exactly what any fan or coach wants to see from the star. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke after the game about what he told Tatum to help him shake off the miss at the end of regulation.
"I really just remind him of the work he puts in every day," Mazzulla said afterward. "More times than not, more people miss game winners than they make them. ... He has the work ethic and mental toughness to work through all those things."
The forward dropped 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out nine assists in the game. His play fueled the Celtics to help them avoid a bad home loss to Toronto.
The Celtics were without star point guard Jrue Holiday for this game against the Raptors, leaving others to step up. It was a little touch and go for the Celtics but they found a way to get the job done.
Boston has started the season with a record of 11-3, picking up where they left things off last year. They are arguably the best team in the NBA right now and are winning in a multitude of ways.
If Tatum keeps up his strong play, he could be in the MVP race. But more importantly, it puts Boston in a great chance to hoist up the trophy once again.
