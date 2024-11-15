Celtics News: Joe Mazzula Explains How Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Led to Comeback Win
The "Jays" — Boston Celtics All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were, once again, a two-man wrecking crew in guiding their club to a blowout 139-114 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Tatum, already a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA honoree and of course a league champion at age 26, led the way with a game-high 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor (5-of-6 from long range) and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and a +24 plus-minus. Brown, a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA honoree and the reigning Finals MVP, scored 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from deep) and 6-of-9 shooting from the foul line, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a game-high +27.
In his postgame presser, head coach Joe Mazzulla called out Tatum and Brown for their latest dominant performance, on both ends of the floor. To wit, Nets power forward Cameron Johnson — perhaps Brooklyn's best two-way player — was held to just nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor.
"No question, I mean, it starts with them taking responsibility, but taking responsibility as far as what needs to be done on the floor," Mazzulla said. "So they play at a high level on both ends of the floor. Defensively, their communication, the accountability on their individual defense. And then offensively, taking the shots that they want to take and getting the ball where it needs to get to. So it's a credit to them and they know how important it is that their two-way basketball on both ends of the floor is for our success."
Tatum and Brown weren't the only players showing out on offense against Brooklyn. Some key reserves got extended run, given the one-sided nature of the matchup.
Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard was Boston's other 20-plus point scorer, with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor (5-of-9 from 3-point land) and 2-of-4 shooting from the free throw line, plus eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Only two other players, All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday (16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line) and forward Sam Hauser (12 points on 4-of-10 shooting, all triples) scored in double figures.
Boston, now 10-3 on the year, is the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, behind only the undefeated (13-0) Cleveland Cavaliers. Given the fact that starting center Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been healthy enough to even play a game this year, that's no small feat.
