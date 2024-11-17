Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Has Hilarious Take on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is never one to mince any words. Mazzulla gives it to reporters straight, and that was no different when he was asked about the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight on Friday night on Netflix.
Mazzulla was asked about the fight and answered the only way he knew how.
“Those aren’t fights,” he answered.
The fight was quite a snooze fest. After all, it was a 27-year-old Paul fighting one of the greatest of all time; however, he is a senior citizen and 58-year-old Mike Tyson. The fight was nothing much to rave about, and Mazzulla wasn't impressed at all. Although the fight wasn't impressive, the Celtics certainly have been.
The Celtics have been impressive to start the season, with an 11-3 record, which places them second in the Eastern Conference. Boston is coming off a nail-biting victory on Saturday, when it defeated the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 126-123. The Celtics were led by their 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, who recorded 27 points on 8-for-16 shooting, six rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 43 minutes of action.
The entire starting five scored in double-digits; however, they were given their best shot against the lowly Raptors. Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl led the game in scoring, recording 35 points on an impressive 16-for-19 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes. It was by far his best game of the season, but luckily, they came away with the victory for Boston.
Mazzulla and the Celtics will now shift their focus to the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second NBA Cup game of the season. The Celtics will have their hands full on Tuesday as the Cavaliers remain undefeated at 14-0.
The Cavaliers are near the top in every statistical category on both sides of the ball. On offense, they lead the league in points per game (123.4), rank second in average score margin (12.1), seventh in fast-break points (17.1), and fifth in points in the paint (53.1). As for the defensive side of the ball, they hold opponents to 111.2 points per game (11th in the NBA), limit fast-break points (13.9, 9th), and rank third in opponent rebounds per game (49.1).
The Celtics are a great team, but Tuesday's game will be a true test of their ability this early in the season.
One thing is for sure: Mazzulla will have his guys ready to go.
