Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Won't Discount Magic for One Big Reason
The Boston Celtics will face off against the Orlando Magic in the two versus seven seed matchup in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Many expect the Celtics to win with ease, but that doesn’t mean the team will underestimate their opponent.
The Celtics head coach provided interesting insight on how he views the Magic, and why they could be a dangerous opponent in the first round.
“They have a DNA about them. They’re well-coached… they’ve won a lot of different ways,” Mazzulla told the media when asked about the Magic.
The interesting thing about the Magic is they are pretty similar to the Celtics, just much earlier in the player development process.
Their head coach Jamahl Mosley, isn’t super experienced but has done pretty well with an unproven roster in his four years with the team. If not for some injuries, the team likely would have improved for the fourth consecutive year.
The team also has two young wings leading the team in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, just like the Celtics have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Magic also have some good defensive guards, with one being a wily veteran, Jalen Suggs (who will miss the rest of the season), and multi-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The team also has some solid frontcourt depth with Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, and Jonathan Isaac.
The Magic’s team stats are also interesting relative to the Celtics. The two teams are the top two slowest-paced teams in the NBA, both are top five in defensive rating, and both teams are good defensive rebounding teams.
The key difference between the two teams is on the offensive end, where the Magic are one of the worst in the NBA (27th in offensive rating), while the Celtics are one of the best (2nd in offensive rating). The Magic are not nearly the threat from beyond the arc that the Celtics are, which should turn into a huge advantage for the Celtics.
While the Orlando Magic on paper are a far inferior team to the Celtics, that doesn’t mean the team should take them likely. The Magic have the defensive firepower and size to cause problems for the Celtics, meaning multiple bad shooting nights could easily make this a close series.
The Celtics may be one of the best teams in the NBA, but the Magic are no slouch and should be taken seriously, despite their 41-41 record in the regular season.
