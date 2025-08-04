Celtics News: LeBron James Appears to Respond to Recent Jayson Tatum Diss
The Boston Celtics have had a whirlwind of a summer. The Celtics have made a ton of changes, as their roster will look completely different from last year.
More news: Celtics’ Expected Plan for Last Roster Spot Revealed
One of the biggest changes and most significant is Boston being without their superstar forward Jayson Tatum for most, if not all, the 2025-26 season.
Tatum's absence is catastrophic, and the Celtics will do all they can to make sure they stay above water for at least the upcoming season.
In the meantime, the Celtics superstar has been busy on social media while he is recovering from his torn Achilles. Most recently, Tatum took a shot at Lakers superstar LeBron James and his golf game.
James has been posting a lot of himself getting into golf, and it appears that he has seen what Tatum said about him. The 40-year-old supertar responded to Tatum indirectly, posting a video showing off his improved golf swing, saying "Yes, sir! I'm getting there.”
More news: NBA Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Al Horford Free Agency
The 40-year-old has been showing of his much-improved golf skills for the past month or so.
James and Tatum have an extensive history on and off the court. They have a great relationship in both aspects, and they were most recently teammates last summer during the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA when they helped lead their country to a gold medal.
The four-time MVP and the six-time All-Star have had some great battles over the years, and unfortunately, that will not happen this season or possibly ever again.
Tatum will be sidelined for an extended period of time and James will likely enter the final NBA season of his career.
The 21-time All-Star will soon enter his 23rd season of his career and his eighth in the purple and gold. As for Tatum, there is a chance he could play this upcoming season as he continues to progress well in his recovery.
A recent report by Conor Ryan of Boston.com shared that an NBA scout shared that Tatum looks 'great' as his road to recovery continues.
More news: Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Emerging as Major Trade Market ‘Wildcard’: Report
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.