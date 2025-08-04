Celtics’ Expected Plan for Last Roster Spot Revealed
Including forward Jordan Walsh and center Neemias Queta, neither of whom have fully guaranteed contracts as of this writing, the Boston Celtics' roster for this upcoming season stands at 14 of a possible 15 players. Boston also has two players inked to two-way contracts, with still-unsigned rookie draft pick Amari Williams presumably set to be the third and final such two-way piece.
So will Celtics general manager Brad Stevens do anything with its open roster spot in the doldrums of free agency this summer?
More news: NBA Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Celtics Star Al Horford's Free Agency
Per Brian Robb of MassLive, Boston intends to keep its 15th and final standard roster spot open heading into the 2025-26 regular season. This will allow the Celtics to maximize their flexibility for either future signings or trades (e.g. in a potential one-for-two deal).
"The guess from me at this point would be that the Celtics keep that final roster spot open for the tax savings," Robb posits. "That would leaves Boston’s roster at 13 healthy players with Tatum out but the team also has three two-way players that can come up at any point for depth purposes if other injuries hit."
Free agent guard Ben Simmons, who in his prime was an All-Defensive Teamer but who looked virtually unplayable for the L.A. Clippers last season, has been floated as a potential new piece — but even if he were added, Robb suggests that Boston would cut someone to keep the roster tally at 14 heading into the start of the season.
More news: Former Celtics All-Defensive Teamer Gets Honest About Guarding Lakers' Kobe Bryant
"If the Celtics do end up making another signing like Simmons, it wouldn’t surprise me if the team tries to move another contract before opening night to get back down to 14 players," Robb writes. "Boston could also just cut someone like Jordan Walsh ahead of opening night if he has a tough preseason in order to take a minimal cap hit like you said but that feels unlikely at this point after his summer performance."
More news: Celtics Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown Knee Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.