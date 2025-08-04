Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Emerging as Major Trade Market ‘Wildcard’: Report
The Boston Celtics' offseason has been a whirlwind of moves, most of them unwanted by fans and players.
Boston has already ditched championship starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and cut two-way point guard JD Davison in the name of slashing cap space, while letting reserve center Luke Kornet walk in free agency.
Sixth man power forward/center Al Horford — who actually started more playoff games than an ailing Porzigins during both of their two seasons together — also appears poised to leave as a free agent, although he techincally has yet to sign with a new team.
Now, one of Boston's new trade acquisitions could be rerouted — if there's any market for his services, that is.
Brian Robb of MassLive opines that combo guard Anfernee Simons, who was acquired for Holiday in an exchange with the Portland Trail Blazers, may be on the move before he even plays a game for his new team.
"Simons’ market is the ultimate wildcard," Robb writes. "Whether the Celtics find an appealing deal for him remains an open question given their propensity to not want to take long-term salary back unless it fits into their future plans. If getting under the luxury tax line ends up being a priority, Simons is a likely piece to go."
When the Celtics waived Davison rather than allow him to join their standard roster following three years of two-way service, they dipped under the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron. But there's still room to go if Boston wants to get below the first luxury tax apron, and shedding Simons' expiring $27.7 million salary (he's on the last year of a four-season, $100 million deal he signed in Portland) could go a long way towards accomplishing that.
Across 70 games for the 36-46 Trail Blazers in 2024-25, Simons averaged 19.3 points on .426/.363/.902 shooting splits, 4.8 dimes, 2.7 rebounds and a career-high 0.9 swipes a night. Despite his slight frame, and his reputation as something of a score-first backcourt player in the body of a point guard, he in theory should hold some appeal to rival teams.
Given that 2025-26 is expected to be a "lost" season as the Celtics await the Achilles tendon tear recovery of six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, it behooves the team to cut some costs. Simons' score-first mentality and defensive struggles make him an odd fit for the current roster, so it makes sense that the team would at least explore moving on from his money.
