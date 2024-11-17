Celtics News: Raptors Forward Helped to Locker Room After Injury vs Boston
Toronto Raptors power forward/center Bruno Fernando had to be helped off the floor and into the enemy locker room midway through the second quarter of a (so far) close battle with the Boston Celtics in TD Garden.
Fernando rolled his right ankle on a fellow Raptor's foot and was down on the floor holding it for a while before ultimately departing the game.
He has yet to return, and Toronto has yet to reveal his status for the rest of the ongoing matchup.
As of this writing, Boston leads Toronto by two possessions, 56-48, with 2:38 left in the matchup.
In 6:28 of action off the bench through a quarter-and-a-half, Fernando has scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor, while dishing out two assists and grabbing a rebound. The well-traveled 6-foot-9 big man, 26, is actually a former Celtic, having played for part of the team's NBA Finals-bound 2021-22 season as a reserve for 20 games, before being flipped to the Houston Rockets. Across 10 games with Toronto this season, he's averaging 3.5 points on 48.4 percent field goal shooting and 83.3 percent free throw shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks in 9.1 minutes per.
Two traditional Boston starters, All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday and former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, are both on the shelf for this matchup. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has moved Neemias Queta into his starting lineup to serve as the club's center. Queta has eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting line from the floor. Al Horford is jumping at power forward, whiel Jayson Tatum has slid down a spot to small forward. Two Celtics starters — Tatum and fellow All-Star wing Jaylen Brown— are already in double digits.
This story will be updated...
