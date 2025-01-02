Celtics News: Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank Among East All-Star Voting
The NBA's first 2024-25 All-Star fan voting return is in, and it looks like the Boston Celtics are well represented.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks leads the Eastern Conference with over 1.7 million votes, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has taken the second spot with nearly 1.4 million votes, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Additionally, Jaylen Brown also made the Top 5 of the Eastern Conference frontcourt with 433,636 votes. He is behind Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.
Finally, shooting guard Derrick White cracked the Top 10 of the Eastern Conference Guards with 120,706 votes.
All of these placements should be no surprise as the Celtics are the reigning NBA Champions and are consistently one of the best teams in the league.
Right now, Boston is ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 24-9 record behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 29-4. One of Cleveland's four losses came from the Celtics.
Tatum is currently having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.3 points, 9.5 total rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across 30 games. His may competition for MVP is the previously mentioned Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who leads the Western Conference in fan votes.
Tatum has already been a five-time All-Star and was the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2023. He has also been named to four All-NBA teams and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018. He has won two gold medals at the Summer Olympics in 2020 and 2024.
Brown is also having an incredible season, averaging 24.4 points, six total rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is a three-time All-Star and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2024.
Shooting guard White is the most surprising player to appear on this list, but it's not because of his lack of skill. Currently, he is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 total rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and one steal per game.
This would be White's first time as an NBA All-Star. He has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team twice.
The Celtics are one of two teams to have three players named in the first 2024-25 All-Star fan voting return. The other team is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
