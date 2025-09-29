Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Finally Signs, Discusses Boston Exit, Anfernee Simons Trade Update

Nelson Espinal

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics officially lost center Al Horford to free agency after spending months on the market, though the Golden State Warriors finalized the deal.

Horford has been a longtime Celtic, contributing to multiple playoff runs and acting as a key leader both on and off the court.

After his signing was announced, the center issued a statement directed toward Boston fans.

"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms," Horford wrote in a social media post.

"This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."

Finally, the persistent Anfernee Simons trade rumors still circulate, and this time a team insider provides an update on what they've heard about the chatter.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Al Horford Breaks Silence on Leaving Celtics

Celtics Superstar Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Celtics Free Agent Al Horford Officially Makes Decision on 2025-26 Season, What Does it Mean for Boston?

Will Jayson Tatum Be Back When Celtics Make Playoffs? Insiders Weigh In

Celtics Insider Provides Update on Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News