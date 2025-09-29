Celtics Notes: Al Horford Finally Signs, Discusses Boston Exit, Anfernee Simons Trade Update
The Boston Celtics officially lost center Al Horford to free agency after spending months on the market, though the Golden State Warriors finalized the deal.
Horford has been a longtime Celtic, contributing to multiple playoff runs and acting as a key leader both on and off the court.
After his signing was announced, the center issued a statement directed toward Boston fans.
"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms," Horford wrote in a social media post.
"This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."
Finally, the persistent Anfernee Simons trade rumors still circulate, and this time a team insider provides an update on what they've heard about the chatter.
