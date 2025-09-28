Al Horford Breaks Silence on Leaving Celtics
Now-former Boston Celtics All-Star and champion power forward/center Al Horford, who has spent seven of his last nine likely Hall of Fame seasons in Boston, has penned a fond farewell to the Celtics faithful in an Instagram post.
"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms," Horford wrote. "This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."
Early Sunday, Horford's agent leaked to Shams Charania of ESPN that the 6-foot-9 Florida product, a five-time All-Star in his prime, was signing a long-term deal to join the Golden State Warriors.
The mutual interest between Horford and Golden State had long been rumored, but with a "verbal agreement" pending a deal for restricted free agent Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, it's now semi-official.
Horford, 39, remains a shockingly high-level two-way big man, even on the cusp of his 19th NBA season.
Across 60 bouts (42 starts) last year with the 61-21 Celtics, the one-time All-NBA honoree averaged 9.0 points on .423/.363/.895 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals a night in just 27.7 minutes per.
This story will be updated...
