Inside The Celtics

Al Horford Breaks Silence on Leaving Celtics

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now-former Boston Celtics All-Star and champion power forward/center Al Horford, who has spent seven of his last nine likely Hall of Fame seasons in Boston, has penned a fond farewell to the Celtics faithful in an Instagram post.

"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms," Horford wrote. "This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."

More news: Will Jayson Tatum Return to Celtics This Season? Insiders Predict Timeline

Early Sunday, Horford's agent leaked to Shams Charania of ESPN that the 6-foot-9 Florida product, a five-time All-Star in his prime, was signing a long-term deal to join the Golden State Warriors.

The mutual interest between Horford and Golden State had long been rumored, but with a "verbal agreement" pending a deal for restricted free agent Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, it's now semi-official.

More news: Celtics Star Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Horford, 39, remains a shockingly high-level two-way big man, even on the cusp of his 19th NBA season.

Across 60 bouts (42 starts) last year with the 61-21 Celtics, the one-time All-NBA honoree averaged 9.0 points on .423/.363/.895 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals a night in just 27.7 minutes per.

This story will be updated...

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News