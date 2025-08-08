Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Update, Top Free Agent May Not Join Boston, More Moves Incoming?

Aaron Coloma

Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Former Boston Celtics center Al Horford is yet to sign with a team in free agency this offseason, however, it has become abundantly clear he won't re-sign with the Celtics after they signed Chris Boucher.

He seems keen to sign with the Golden State Warriors, however, the stalemate between the Dubs and Jonathan Kuminga seems to have blocked the move for the time being.

Another result of Boucher's signing is the apparent withdrawal in interest for Ben Simmons.

The Celtics have been linked with the former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, however, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel stated the New York Knicks are now the favorites to bring him in.

The Celtics still have time to make moves during the offseason, though, as their recent moves have freed up enough cap space for them to make an addition.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

