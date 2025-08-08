Celtics Notes: Al Horford Update, Top Free Agent May Not Join Boston, More Moves Incoming?
Former Boston Celtics center Al Horford is yet to sign with a team in free agency this offseason, however, it has become abundantly clear he won't re-sign with the Celtics after they signed Chris Boucher.
He seems keen to sign with the Golden State Warriors, however, the stalemate between the Dubs and Jonathan Kuminga seems to have blocked the move for the time being.
Another result of Boucher's signing is the apparent withdrawal in interest for Ben Simmons.
The Celtics have been linked with the former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, however, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel stated the New York Knicks are now the favorites to bring him in.
The Celtics still have time to make moves during the offseason, though, as their recent moves have freed up enough cap space for them to make an addition.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
