Celtics Notes: Another Trade On The Table, Al Horford Update, Sam Hauser On The Move?

Gabe Smallson

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason, but can still make one more trade this summer, according to an NBA insider. The goal of the offseason was to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, but another would-be deal would get Boston completely under it.

In other news, Al Horford still yet to make a decision on his free agency. The veteran big man is weighing his options between a Celtics reunion, retirement, or even joining the Golden State Warriors, as he reportedly waits for an 'anticipated' qualifying offer to be accepted by Jonathan Kuminga.

Finally, to round out the trade news, there appears to be a trade market for Sam Hauser. The first season of his four-year, $45 million extension kicks in on opening night, but could be a very movable deal should the Celtics choose to trade him.

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

