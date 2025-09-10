Celtics Could Still Make One More Trade This Summer, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics have already been very active this offseason when it comes to trades. They have already moved two starters to different teams as they still search for a way to get below the luxury tax.
Boston still has to make a move or two if it wants to fully get under the luxury tax. They are already under the second apron, which they were in last season.
Because they are so close to fully getting under the luxury tax, the Celtics could still make a trade. An insider believes that they will.
NBA insider believes the Celtics could still make a trade this summer
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix believes that the Celtics could make one more move not just to get under the luxury tax, but to improve the team in general.
"If they make one more move, it wouldn't surprise me. Right now, they're under the first apron. They're almost under the tax. If they make one more move, if they can find anybody who will take the contract of Anfernee Simons...that will set them up for success in 2026 and beyond."
The Celtics have been searching for someone to reroute Simons to, but they haven't been able to find anyone yet. They haven't stopped trying, but they may have to in the next month or so.
If they can't get off Simons, they might have to move someone else in order to get under the luxury tax. That could open the door for them to trade Sam Hauser.
The Celtics could decide to make one more move before the season starts
If Boston wants to actually get under the luxury tax, which would be a good idea, then they need to make a move in the next month or so. That way, it's taken care of before the year begins.
Hauser and Simons are the two guys to watch because their contracts being shed would allow them to get under the luxury tax. Those guys would likely have the most demand of players Boston is willing to trade.
How Brad Stevens handles the next four or five weeks could determine the next couple of years on the court.
