Celtics News: Insider Rips Boston for Issues in One Main Area
The Boston Celtics are going to look much different than they have in each of the last two seasons. They are going to have three new starters next season after some maneuvering in the offseason.
Losing multiple centers was not something that the Celtics were looking to have happen. They wanted to keep Luke Kornet, but they weren't able to do so.
After trading Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics now don't have a viable starting center heading into the season. One insider believes that's unacceptable for the Celtics to do heading into the year.
Insider Thinks The Celtics Did a Horrible Job with The Frontcourt This Offseason
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix did not like what the Celtics did with the frontcourt in general.
"Can you tell me who the starting center is on opening night? Right now, it's looking like Neemias Queta. Can you tell me who the starting power forward is on that team? Are they going to shift Brown to power forward?...The Celtics need help in the frontcourt."
The Celtics do not have a good plan for the frontcourt at the moment, especially without Jayson Tatum available for the upcoming season. The power forward position has a lot of questions, just as center does.
Boston might be able to make a move at the trade deadline to fix that, but they are still looking to get under the luxury tax before the season starts. If they do, then they might decide to be more active in free agency next summer.
The Celtics are Going to Use This Season to Figure Out What Center They Want
Boston needs to address the frontcourt concerns before they turn back into a title contender, whether that's this year or next offseason. It's something that will hold them back from having a shot of getting out of the East.
How well Queta develops will be a story to watch throughout the year up until the trade deadline. If they aren't happy with what he and Luka Garza are giving them, they could make a move.
Last season, Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 65 percent from the field.
