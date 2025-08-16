Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Big Man, Al Horford Update, Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics' busy NBA summer continues as the team signed a big man who hopes to play a key role in the rotation.
Rookie Amari Williams was signed to a two-way contract, adding him to the roster and giving him the flexibility to play on the NBA roster or the G League if needed.
Williams could potentially get meaningful minutes for Boston this season, especially considering the lack of depth at the center position.
The Celtics have nothing to lose this season, considering it is likely a "gap year," allowing them to find out if Williams cuts it in the NBA.
Additionally, new information regarding the free agency of center Al Horford was given. The Celtics are out of the running for the fan-favorite, and all indications are that a move with the Golden State Warriors should materialize.
Finally, Anfernee Simons might be on the move around the NBA trade deadline, but he will likely start the season with the Celtics, potentially building his value up before getting traded.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.