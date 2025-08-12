Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Signs, Another Move Incoming, Al Horford Latest

Nelson Espinal

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) takes a three point shot in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) takes a three point shot in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics released forward Miles Norris over the offseason, though it could be a move to step up another transaction.

The Celtics still have rookie center Amari Williams unsigned to either a two-way deal or a full contract. Norris's departure opens the door for the franchise to sign him.

Additionally, former Celtic Javonte Green signed with the Detroit Pistons as the wing finally finds a home.

He signed a one-year deal, giving him a chance to make the NBA team.

Finally, it appears that Celtics free agent Al Horford is going to be on the Golden State Warriors. However, his signing is being delayed by forward Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency.

Horford seemingly wants another chance to compete for a title, and with Jayson Tatum out for the upcoming season, the Warriors offer a more competitive team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

