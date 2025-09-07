Celtics Notes: Guard Talks Offseason Changes, Al Horford Latest, Jaylen Brown Hall of Fame?
A Boston Celtics guard spoke honestly about what this offseason has been like for his team. The losses to the starting five and the youth that is currently on the team will surely be different for someone who has more or less seen the same core since his arrival.
In other news, big man Al Horford has an update regarding his chances of making it to the Hall of Fame via a basketball insider. The veteran is still linked to a Western Conference squad as he is taking his time to make a decision during the offseason.
Finally, an NBA insider spoke on Jaylen Brown's chances to make a Hall of Fame bid. He has a Finals MVP award and a whole lot of game left in him in what hopes to be a long and succesful career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Guard Gets Honest on Offseason Overhaul’s Impact on Roster
Celtics Champ on 'Bubble' to Become Hall of Famer, Insider Claims
Celtics News: Insider Gets Honest About Jaylen Brown's Hall of Fame Chances
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Become Mentor for WNBA Head Coach
