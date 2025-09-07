Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Guard Talks Offseason Changes, Al Horford Latest, Jaylen Brown Hall of Fame?

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
A Boston Celtics guard spoke honestly about what this offseason has been like for his team. The losses to the starting five and the youth that is currently on the team will surely be different for someone who has more or less seen the same core since his arrival.

In other news, big man Al Horford has an update regarding his chances of making it to the Hall of Fame via a basketball insider. The veteran is still linked to a Western Conference squad as he is taking his time to make a decision during the offseason.

Finally, an NBA insider spoke on Jaylen Brown's chances to make a Hall of Fame bid. He has a Finals MVP award and a whole lot of game left in him in what hopes to be a long and succesful career.

