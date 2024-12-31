Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Calls Out Team, Trade Proposal For Starter, More Injuries

Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) steals the ball and makes the basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Heading into 2025, the Boston Celtics have started to show some weakness.

Not only have they been missing two key players due to injury, but they have also lost winnable games to the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Orlando Magic.

Needless to say, people have noticed the recent struggle, including guard Jaylen Brown. Now, it's time to prove why the Celtics are the reigning NBA Champions.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Celtics:

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Celtics for Getting Comfortable in Recent Slump

Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Kristaps Porzingis Swapped For All-Star

Celtics Stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in Danger of Missing Raptors Clash

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Given Unexpected Odds in MVP Race

Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Credits Payton Pritchard's Success This Year to One Simple Reason

Jaylen Brown Joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce in Special Celtics History

