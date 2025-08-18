Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Kevin Garnett Named Surprise GOAT, NBA Fans Love Boston

Nelson Espinal

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic, Kevin Garnett is introduced during his number retirement ceremony after game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown went through an operation over the NBA offseason, repairing a meniscus tear that he had been dealing with.

Brown played in an exhibition matchup in China recently, stepping back on the court after going through the procedure.

He appears healthy and ready for the upcoming season, a campaign which will see him play a key role as the team's primary ballhandler.

In other news, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade put forward Kevin Garnnet as one of the greatest players that the guard saw play.

Garnett won a title with the Celtics, leading the team on both ends of the court.

Finally, an NBA survey revealed that Boston Celtics fans are well regarded nationally.

