Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Kevin Garnett Named Surprise GOAT, NBA Fans Love Boston
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown went through an operation over the NBA offseason, repairing a meniscus tear that he had been dealing with.
Brown played in an exhibition matchup in China recently, stepping back on the court after going through the procedure.
He appears healthy and ready for the upcoming season, a campaign which will see him play a key role as the team's primary ballhandler.
In other news, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade put forward Kevin Garnnet as one of the greatest players that the guard saw play.
Garnett won a title with the Celtics, leading the team on both ends of the court.
Finally, an NBA survey revealed that Boston Celtics fans are well regarded nationally.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
