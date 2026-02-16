Jayson Tatum Drops Trailer With Exclusive Footage of Achilles Rehab Process
In this story:
Jayson Tatum is now 40 weeks into his rehab process, and squarely in the window for a potential return to play in NBA games. He’s gone through all the progressions to strengthen his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon and has moved on to the ramp-up phase, which includes “more conditioning, more live things, getting acclimated to playing five on five, and contact,” according to Tatum.
His recent practice with the Maine Celtics went well enough for Ron Harper Jr., who played in full court game, to declare Tatum “looked like Jayson Tatum, I’ll say that much.”
Jaylen Brown can also confirm Tatum’s progress. He didn’t see the scrimmage against Maine, but he’s seen some other prior to that.
“He looked good, to be honest,” Brown said at All-Star media day. “He looks like he's progressing along. He's checking off all the right boxes. Obviously he needs to take his time to mentally, spiritually, emotionally make sure everything feels right before he makes any decisions. In terms of what I've seen, he looks pretty damn good.”
Related: Derrick White Has a Perfect Response For Not Making The All-Star Team
With is return seemingly getting close, Tatum has released a teaser for a docuseries that will air on NBC, containing exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of his rehab.
“Ever since I was four, I gave my life to this game,” Tatum narrates as the trailer begins. “Since the day I got drafted, nobody played more games than me. Nobody played more minutes.”
After some quick cut set up of a healthy Tatum, the video goes to his injury, an a security cam glimpse of him being wheeled into the back at Madison Square Garden.
“Yesterday, I was Superman,” he said. “Now I'm in a wheelchair. Am I ever gonna play again?”
Another inside look is the cut to him in the hospital bed, post-surgery, saying “I can’t feel my leg.” There are shots of him walking through events in a boot, navigating the practice facility on a walker, and a close look at a three-to-four inch scar at the bottom of his right leg.
It ends with the line, “The only thing worse than not being able to walk is coming back and not being Jayson Tatum.”
Here’s the full trailer.
Tatum has been noncommittal about his return because there are still things that can go wrong along the way. However, there are signs all over the place that he’s planning to come back. NBC announced it’s releasing this docuseries over the next couple of weeks after flexing the March 1 Celtics-Sixers game into the prime time NBC slot, which is leading to a lot of speculation that it’s Tatum’s targeted return date.
Whenever he does come back, it will be the result of a very long rehab process.
"Mentally it's been tough. It's been exhausting,” Tatum told reporters about his rehab last week. “It's been a lot of different phases throughout this process. But the organization has been there to support me, friends, family, the whole nine. I’ve had a lot of support throughout this.""Mentally it's been tough. It's been exhausting. I can't stress it enough, it's been 39 weeks. It's been a lot of different phases throughout this process. But the organization has been there to support me, friends, family, the whole nine. I’ve had a lot of support throughout this."
- Three Boston Celtics Who Stand to Lose the Most When Jayson Tatum Returns
- Three Boston Celtics Who Stand to Gain the Most When Jayson Tatum Returns
- The Most Important Games Remaining on the Boston Celtics Schedule
- Grading the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla, and Brad Stevens, at the All-Star Break
- It Took One Practice For Nikola Vucevic To Get Comfortable And Bury His Former Team
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis